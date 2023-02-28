Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $190.01 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.