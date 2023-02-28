Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.47.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $190.01 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.