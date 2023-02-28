Needham & Company LLC Increases Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $70.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97, a PEG ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $10,087,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Stories
