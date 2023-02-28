Needham & Company LLC Increases Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $70.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97, a PEG ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after acquiring an additional 452,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $10,087,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.