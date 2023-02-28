ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock worth $36,349,674. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

