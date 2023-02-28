Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.09. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $26,016.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

