Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $67.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

