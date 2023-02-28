Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
ALKT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
