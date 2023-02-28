Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 932.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 216,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

