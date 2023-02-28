Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.