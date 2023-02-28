Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

