Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,854.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Advantage Solutions

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.