Integral Ad Science (IAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Integral Ad Science to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

