Emera Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Emera Stock Down 0.0 %

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$54.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.86. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.