Endeavour Silver (EDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

TSE EDR opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$748.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.40. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.82.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.