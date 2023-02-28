Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

TSE L opened at C$117.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$97.65 and a 1 year high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.