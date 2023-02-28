Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.4 %

PTLO stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $949.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Portillo’s Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,081,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.