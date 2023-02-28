Portillo’s (PTLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Portillo’s Trading Up 0.4 %
PTLO stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $949.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of Portillo’s
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.