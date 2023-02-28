Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY23 guidance at $2.91-3.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.91-$3.07 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

