Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 181,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

