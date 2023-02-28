Axonics (AXNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics Stock Up 2.6 %

AXNX stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Axonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Axonics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.