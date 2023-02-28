Samsara (IOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,101 shares of company stock worth $17,269,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $6,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

