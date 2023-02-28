Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Utz Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -79.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 786.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 348,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.
