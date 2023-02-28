Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.