Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

TSE:GFL opened at C$41.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$31.57 and a 1-year high of C$43.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

