Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Invacare has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invacare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

