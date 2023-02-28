Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $32.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,700. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.