Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $114.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($123.40) to €117.00 ($124.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Vinci Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VCISY opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

