Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$6.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.31 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.29.

Insider Activity

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $63,925. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.