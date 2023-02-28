StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.21 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

