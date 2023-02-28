Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Cormark raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79.

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

