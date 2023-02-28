New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of GBR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
