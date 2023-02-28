New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of GBR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.