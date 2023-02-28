Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$31.42

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.19. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$38.78.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.