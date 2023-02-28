Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for STAAR Surgical Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAA opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

