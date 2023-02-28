Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

