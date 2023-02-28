Oppenheimer Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRCL. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

