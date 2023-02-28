Northland Capmk Weighs in on ShotSpotter, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth about $3,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

