Brokers Offer Predictions for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PROG by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 1,581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 435,017 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

