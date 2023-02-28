SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

