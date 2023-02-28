Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $83.69 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 550,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

