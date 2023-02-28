Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Revolve Group by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 246,501 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

