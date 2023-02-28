Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SPX Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7,059,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

