William Blair Weighs in on Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.