Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.