William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprout Social in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $51,223.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,873.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $51,223.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.