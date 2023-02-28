Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.