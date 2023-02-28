Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 3,604,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 215,377 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

