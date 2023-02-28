Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

RVLV stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

