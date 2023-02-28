Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Issued By William Blair

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Q2 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Q2’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

QTWO stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

