Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.17 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $613.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

