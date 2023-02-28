Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBA. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

RBA stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

