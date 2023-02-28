Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Decreased by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

