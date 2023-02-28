Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Trading Up 0.9 %

PRG stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROG by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 1,581.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 435,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.